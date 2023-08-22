CLOVIS, N.M. — A Clovis man who was previously sentenced on charges that stemmed from a jail escape, Tevyn Driever, 27, was punished for distributing fentanyl, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Driever was sentenced on Monday to 9 years in prison. The DA’s office said his sentence would run consecutively to the 8 years he received for his jail escape, bringing his total prison time to 17 years.

Officials said the Clovis Police Department discovered Driever, who had an extensive criminal record, cut off his ankle monitor and left it in a trash can in September 2022. Police found “distribution amounts fentanyl,” in the car Driever was found in, the DA’s office said.

“A search warrant was also executed on Driever’s phone where officer’s found messages where Driever was offering to sell fentanyl,” District Attorney Quentin Ray stated in a press release.

Public records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday showed Driever was arrested in Curry County at least 27 times since December 2014. He was previously accused of child abuse, stalking and harassment, among other charges.