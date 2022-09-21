CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department identified two people of interest in the homicide of Joe Suniga that occurred early Wednesday morning.

In a release, Clovis PD asked for Aaron Garcia, 37, and Victor Corral, 33, to meet with CPD in relation to the homicide.

Officers responded to Plains Regional Medical Center just after 3:00 a.m. regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Suniga, 48, had been brought into the emergency room. He later succumbed to his injuries, CPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Clovis PD at 575-769-1921. Information can be provided anonymously to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

If anyone has information about this incident we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.