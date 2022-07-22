CLOVIS, New Mexico — The Clovis Police Department was searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was shot in Clovis early Monday morning and taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock.

An arrest warrant was issued for 21-year-old Marcus Lewis in relation to the shooting.

Clovis PD said Jesus Navarette was brought into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Navarette was in critical condition as of Friday, the Clovis Police Department said.

The scene of the shooting was found to be at the Clovis Apartments, CPD said.

On Thursday, police attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be occupied by Lewis. The vehicle sped away and gunshots were fired at officers.

CPD is asking anyone with information on Lewis to call 575-769-1921. Lewis should be considered armed and dangerous.