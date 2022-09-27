CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Clovis Police Department reports that it is investigating the death of a man who was found in the area of 1201 N Sycamore St. on Monday evening.

According to CPD, police and fire were called to Hillcrest Park on a dead body around 6:35 p.m. Monday. Police said the caller told dispatch that the person was not breathing.

Police found a dead man and determined that he had been dead for at least six hours. An investigation was started and police identified the person as a 48-year-old man and have contacted his family, according to the release.

The Clovis Police Department is still investigating the incident.