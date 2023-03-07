LUBBOCK, Texas — Clovis Municipal District schools announced this week they will utilize ZeroEyes A.I. technology to protect students and staff.

The system is being layered on top of the schools’ existing security cameras, where it will identify brandished guns and dispatch alerts to safety personnel and local law enforcement as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment of detection.

Sam Alaimo, the Co-founder and Chief revenue officer for ZeroEyes said recent events prompted their efforts like mass shootings.

“If you look at Parkland, if you look at Uvalde, if you look at Pulse nightclub you look at any number of shootings that gun is exposed… oftentimes in minutes before it’s ever fired in front of an active live security camera that’s not intelligent,” Alaimo said.

Alaimo said the system that is layered over existing security cameras can identify guns and alerts personnel with ZeroEyes in their operation center or ZOC, who figures out if the gun is the real deal.

“It’s a super scalable solution that basically enables them to be proactive 24/7 without creating an environment that feels like a prison without armed guards everywhere without metal detectors everywhere,” Alaimo said.

Anything that resembles a gun will alert ZeroEyes professionals who are former military and police to confirm the gun.

“That human in the loop actually verifies that we hire former law enforcement, former military people, very comfortable identifying guns and remaining calm in stressful situations to say I believe this is actually a gun, and then dispatch that to the clients,” Alaimo said.

Loran Hill, Director of operations with the Clovis district said this new technology can keep up with the constant patrol.

“We know from research that a person sitting and watching them monitors only for about 20 minutes. This artificial intelligence allows that to be monitored 24/7. It doesn’t get tired, that is what it’s designed to do,” Hill said.

Hill said they have a lot of ground to cover at their schools and the extra pair of eyes helps.

“We have ball games, we have music events, we have community theater in our buildings, like every school, we have community events that happen in our schools, and so it’s it goes beyond just eight to three,” Hill said.

The technology has been recognized by the US Department of Homeland Security as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act Developmental Test and Evaluation Designation.