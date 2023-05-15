PORTALES, N.M. — Anthony West, 53, of Portales, was sentenced to 66 years in prison after he was found guilty on nine counts of Causing or Permitting a Child to Engage in Sexual Exploitation, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

According to the DA’s office, New Mexico State Police were contacted on April 23, 2020. Investigators discovered West was in possession of “hundreds” of photos and videos of himself sexually abusing a child as young as 16-years-old. The DA’s office said these images were found on multiple electronic devices.

In court on Monday, Judge Mowrer called West “a complete wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The DA’s office said a cash-only appeal bond was set for $25,000. The judge ordered that West cannot have contact with the victim or any children under the age of 16, including his own. He was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Portales, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on May 15, 2023, Anthony West, age 53, of Portales, was sentenced to sixty-six (66) years in the Department of Corrections.

West was found guilty by a Roosevelt County jury on March 29, 2023, of 9 counts of Causing or permitting a child (13-18) to engage in sexual exploitation.

On April 23, 2020, Officers with the New Mexico State Police were contacted about a possible child pornography case. After a thorough investigation, officers discovered that Anthony West had in his possession hundreds of explicit photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a child as young as sixteen. West had these images on multiple electronic devices found in his home.

Anthony West spoke to the Court and told the Judge “I have not done anything that was harmful to my daughter.”

The Honorable Donna J. Mowrer sentenced West today stating “Fathers are supposed to be protectors of their daughters. Not exploiters of their daughters.” “You were a complete wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

An appeal bond was set for $25,000.00 cash only. Judge ordered that West is not to have any contact with the victim in this case or any children under the age of 16, not even his own. West will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his natural life.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney, Quentin Ray and Deputy District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, and Anthony West was represented by criminal defense attorney, Jeremiah Hall of the Law Office of the Public Defender.