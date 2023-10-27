CLOVIS, N.M. — Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico (FBENM) announced on Friday it received a $100,000 grant, one of the largest gifts the food bank has received to date, from the Walmart Foundation. It will allow the food bank to launch an extended series of mobile food pantries that will continue throughout the holiday season, a press release said.

The press release said the food bank serves about 36,000 families each year in DeBaca, Roosevelt, Curry, Quay and Guadalupe counties.

The Walmart Supercenter in Clovis was a major donor of fresh and frozen foods to the

food bank through the years, donating approximately 5,000 pounds of food per month, the press release detailed. Unfortunately, a fire started by an arsonist at the store caused it to temporarily close while it undergoes repairs and renovations. This made the food bank realize the impact of Walmart’s donations to the FBENM.

“With the generous support of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation, we will be able to serve

1,000 more families in addition to the 4,000 plus families the food bank serves each month in

Eastern New Mexico. This support will last through the start of next year,” said Dianna Sprague,

Executive Director of FBENM. “The holidays should be a time for joy

and celebration for all, and we look forward to being able to continue our work ensuring

everyone has a meal on their table through the New Year.”

The mobile pantries will be held in the affected communities of Clovis, Portales, Tucumcari, Logan, Melrose and Fort Sumner.

To learn more about the Mobile Food pantries and the Food Bank of Eastern New Mexico, visit

their website at https://www.fbenm.org.