ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Alamogordo firefighter has pled guilty to producing child pornography after facing allegations of taking advantage of a 9-year-old he was babysitting. Jason Ross-Lattion Fleming allegedly offered the kid candy as an enticement.

While watching the child, Fleming, 36, allegedly exposed himself, showed the child images of child porn, and engaged in sexual acts with the child in order to film porn, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Fleming was investigated by New Mexico State Police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who found child porn on Fleming’s phone.

Fleming was a firefighter with the City of Alamogordo when the incidents happened. Since then, the city has terminated his employment, according to the DOJ.

Fleming now faces up to 50 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender. The Fleming’s prosecution is part of a broader effort to crack down on child exploitation of abuse, a nationwide effort called Project Safe Childhood.