HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department announced that Gabriel Ortiz Espino, 39, was arrested in a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

HPD previously said Victor Chavez, 64 of Hobbs was killed Monday night after he was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of Marland Boulevard and Broadway Street.

Espino showed up at the Hobbs Police Department and said that he was involved in an accident and wished to speak with law enforcement. Espino told police that he while he was driving, he “felt that [he] hit somebody or something,” Hobbs Police said in a social media post.

Police said Espino was charged with Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injuries and Tampering with Evidence. Espino was taken to the Lea County Detention Center, according to HPD.