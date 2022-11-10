HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying someone who “may have information” about the hit-and-run crash that led to the death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra on October 28.

In a social media post, HPD shared images captured from surveillance video of the subject needing to be identified.

UPDATED STORY LINK: Hobbs police arrest man accused of hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old

Ybarra was found on the ground near French and Sanger, according to police. HPD previously said the vehicle involved could be a black Nissan Rouge with “heavy front end damage.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005. You may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.