HATCH, N.M. (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say a fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival.
According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on East Herrera Street in Hatch.
HPD says Swingle was placed under arrest and booked at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Officials are asking anyone that may be a victim in this case, to contact Detective Jones at 575-267-3021.
