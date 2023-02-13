CLOVIS, N.M. — Marcus Lewis, 21, of Clovis was found guilty of shooting at law enforcement after a July 2022 traffic stop led to a pursuit, the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday.

The DA’s office also confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Lewis was found not guilty of charges related to the shooting of 24-year-old Jesus Navarette, who was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock with a gunshot wound in his chest.

According to the DA’s Office, officers made a traffic stop with Lewis, who “fled at a high rate of speed” and took officers on a chase outside of Clovis, into Curry County. During the chase, the DA’s Office said Lewis shot at multiple officers before he crashed his vehicle and ran off.

The DA’s Office said Lewis was found guilty of three counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, among other charges.

Clovis, NM – Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Quentin Ray, announced that on February 9, 2023, Marcus Lewis, age 21, of Clovis, was found guilty by a jury, of Shooting at or from a motor vehicle, Aggravated assault upon a peace officer (deadly weapon)(3 counts), Felon in possession of a firearm, Aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, Shooting at or from a motor vehicle (3 Counts) and Failure to give immediate notice of accidents. He was also found to have discharged a firearm during the commission of a felony and is subject to a five-year enhancement on each felony.

On July 22, 2022, Officers with the Clovis Police Department made a traffic stop with Lewis.

As officers approached his window Lewis fled at a high rate of speed leading officers thru the city into the county on a pursuit. As officers pursued Lewis he began to shoot at multiple officers. Lewis wrecked his vehicle into two other vehicles and then fled on foot. Officers searched his vehicle and located a firearm. He was located 3 days later and during a foot chase and threw another firearm prior to being caught.

The Honorable Judge Tatum presided over the trial. Lewis will be held in detention pending his sentencing hearing. Lewis has one prior felony conviction for narcotics.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney, Brett Carter and Assistant District Attorney Natasha Patel and Lewis was represented by criminal defense attorney, Sandy Gallagher, of Clovis.

