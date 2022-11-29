HOBBS, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding Guadalupe Antonio Navarrette, 36, who was accused of murdering Vanessa Najera, 29.

According to LCSO, authorities were called at 4:15 p.m. on November 18 for an “unwanted subject” in the 200 block of East Carter Lane in Hobbs. Najera was found dead in a vehicle and her death was ruled a homicide.

LCSO said Navarrette had an arrest warrant for Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lea County Sheriff’s Office at (575)-396- 3611 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575)-393-8005.