NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks.

Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t surprised to see the race between her and Republican candidate Mark Ronchetti was tight. She also acknowledged some ugly moments this campaign season.

Lujan Grisham says she’s glad that part is behind us. During her first term, she spent much of it leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also says she plans to focus efforts on making those things better for New Mexicans in her second term, emphasizing the need to recruit and retain more local officers across the state.