$500 and $1,000 checks will be given out under the approved rebates

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another round of relief will be headed to the bank accounts of New Mexicans. Friday, April 7, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off on the plan that New Mexico House and Senate lawmakers passed last month.

Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000.

The plan is to send out those rebates in June, according to the Governor’s office. Rebates will be automatic for those New Mexicans who have filed regular tax returns. For New Mexicans who are not required to file income tax returns, there’s a pool of $15 million available for relief, which people will need to apply for.

The state’s Human Services Department will administer those funds, but the exact timeline for applying has not been set. To clarify: New Mexicans who did file tax returns do not need to apply for rebates, they will be automatic.

The relief is part of a larger tax package, House Bill 547, that the Governor approved parts of. Under the tax package, New Mexico will also see a boost in child income tax credits.