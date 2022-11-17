SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature.

According to the HSD announcement, the payment will be sent to qualified New Mexico households that applied and have the lowest incomes. The total number of payments issued was based on available funding and issued earlier in the week by the Taxation and Revenue Department through direct deposit or check. Officials noted that applicants that were not issued payment will receive an email notification.

“We are grateful to the New Mexico legislature, and Gov. Lujan Grisham for the funding to provide cash assistance to New Mexicans facing extreme financial hardship,” said David Scrase, M.D. cabinet secretary for the New Mexico Human Services Secretary. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and this assistance will help them this holiday season.”

Information on other financial assistance programs through the HSD can be found on its website, including programs focused on health coverage, food assistance, and income support.