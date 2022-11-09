HOBBS, N.M. — The Hobbs Police Department on Wednesday identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of West County and Mahan on November 1.

According to police, the pedestrian was identified as Crecencio P. Garcia, 51, of San Antonio. Next of kin was notified, police said.

HPD said, “No criminal charges will be filed in this case.”

See full press release below.

The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

The Hobbs Police Department would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this case.

End of release