NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro.

NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post from the school district says all injuries are minor, but some kids were taken to a hospital to be checked. According to a parent of one of the students on the bus, the kids are a part of AVID, a college-prep class, and were on their way to tour New Mexico State University campus. NMSP is investigating the incident.