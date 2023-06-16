LOVINGTON, New Mexico — A 15-year-old escaped from the Lea County Detention Center and was caught with a gun “minutes” later, according to a press release from the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the field south of the sheriff’s office at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday to look for a possible escapee wearing a green jumpsuit. According to a press release, deputies heard gunshots while responding and saw the teen firing rounds into the air. Deputies were able to get the escapee to drop the gun “without the need to use force.”

LCSO told EverythingLubbock.com the juvenile was placed into handcuffs at 12:21 p.m., and the gun was stolen from a vehicle that was parked near the jail.

The inmate was identified as a 15-year-old from Hagerman who was initially charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. After the escape, LCSO said he was charged with Escape from a Jail, Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer and several other crimes.