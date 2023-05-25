CURRY COUNTY, N.M. — An Eastern New Mexico woman who was accused of beating children in her care and chaining them to their beds agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Thursday.

Jayme L. Kushman, 37, was taken into custody with Jaime Kay Sena, 29, in August of 2022. The two were charged with 21 counts of suspected child abuse along with obstructing an investigation.

According to previous reports, authorities said children between 5 and 14 years old were living with the women at a home in Texico. The children were identified as Sena’s kids, Kushman’s family members and at least one foster child.

After authorities were alerted about a possible child abuse case in July, investigators discovered videos of some of the children chained to beds by their ankles, reports said. The New Mexico State Police said Kushman and Sena prevented the kids from getting food if they were hungry. Authorities described the home as being in filthy conditions with no running water, a toilet backed up with waste and bedrooms smelling of urine.

Kushman agreed to plead guilty to five counts of child abuse, according to court documents. If her agreement is accepted, Kushman faced more than 53 years behind bars. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com a judge had not yet accepted Kushman’s plea. A hearing was set for July 5, the DA’s Office said.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out for an update on Sena’s case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.