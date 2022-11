NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — If you are looking to get started with your winter sports activities, you are in luck. ‘A lot of the Ski resorts have been able to open up relatively on time and even early this year due to an active start to winter this year,” said Grant Tosterud, KRQE Chief Meteorologist. Plenty of ski areas around New Mexico will be opening soon, some as early as this weekend. Below is a list of when some of those Ski areas open.

Opening Day November 18

Hours open: 9 a.m. -4 p.m. Thanksgiving Ski Week Nov. 19- Nov.27 December 2-4 Dec. 9-March 26 March 31- April 2

CLOSED November 28 -December 1 December 5-8 March 24-30



Opening day November 23

Frozen Turkey Race November 24

Thanksjibbing Rail Jam November 26

Torchlight Parade & Fireworks November 26

Sunday Savings November 27

400 Pioneer Rd Red River, New Mexico 87558

Opens November 24

116 Sutton Pl, Taos Ski Valley, NM 87525

Opens November 24, 2022, through April 2, 2023

Gold and Platinum could ride the Tram for $19

Opening day November 26

1286 Ski Run Road Alto, New Mexico 88312

Opening Day December 16

Opens 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

10 Miller Ln, Angel Fire, NM 87710

1920 1/2 U.S. Highway 82, US-82, Cloudcroft, NM 88317

Open Friday: 4-8 p.m. Saturday 12 -8 p.m. Sunday 12- 7 p.m.



Sandia Peak Ski

Closed

Wolf Creek Ski Area

Colorado