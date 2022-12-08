CLOVIS, N.M. — Matthew Delaware, 23, was found not guilty by a jury in Clovis after a vehicular homicide trial, according to the Ninth Judicial District Clerk’s office. He was accused of crashing into an apartment with his vehicle in 2021, killing a 74-year-old woman.

Witnesses who were at the scene said Delaware’s vehicle was pushed into traffic by another vehicle, according to the Eastern New Mexico News. The News quoted court records as showing that Delaware swerved and hit the grass, losing control. He then drove through a brick veneer and wall, killing Gillian Sweeney.

Delaware’s attorney said the vehicle that pushed him was never found.

Other witnesses as quoted by the News, however, said Delaware was driving in the wrong lane when he avoided their car and crashed. The police said Delaware was not speeding and had no drugs or alcohol in him, according to the News.

The trial lasted three days, and the jury discussed it for 6 and-a-half hours, as stated by the News.