LUBBOCK, Texas – New Orleans Saints All-Pro Linebacker Demario Davis visited Lubbock Wednesday night for Team Luke Hope for Minds event, “An Evening with Demario Davis.”

In 2019, Luke and his dad, Tim, attended a Saints game since Tim has always been a huge fan. They were sitting on the sideline when out of nowhere, Davis came up to Luke and prayed over him.

He did not know Luke or his story at the time, but he said he felt led by God to share that moment with him. Since then and through Luke’s passing, he has stayed close with the Siegel family. Now, he is helping give back to Team Luke Hope for Minds.

“Anytime I go and speak, I really just try to allow God to lead me the same way that God led me over to speak with Luke in that moment,” explained Davis.

He said he felt a strong connection, and that moment between him and Luke left an impression on his life.

At the event, multiple guest speakers took the stage, including Texas Tech’s head football coach, Joey McGuire.

“I know it’s really tough, and it’s, as I said, I’ve got two kids, and they’re my world, and I can’t imagine… But we need to celebrate what this young man represented and what he’s doing for families that are going through the same thing that his family went through,” said McGuire in his speech.

Tim Siegel coached tennis at Texas Tech for 23 years. He organized the whole event, which also had live music, a live auction, and dinner. All of it to raise money for the nonprofit.

“I know my mission in life, my responsibility, my calling… the coach in me. People have asked me many times if I will ever coach tennis again. I said I am coaching. I’m just coaching Team Luke Hope for Minds,” he explained.

The nonprofit helps support families who have children with brain injuries. They have helped children who have suffered from non-fatal drownings, car accidents, accidents at home… and golf cart accidents like the one Luke went through.

Luke’s story has touched lives across the country, and Demario Davis is proof of that.

“You really got a chance to see a father’s love. And just love in general, between Tim and Luke and particularly just watching that dynamic through it all,” he said.

Last year, Team Luke granted over half of a million dollars to families all over the country. This year, they are on track to give out $1 million. Tim says it is events like these that will raise awareness and money to show support for families going through situations similar to Luke’s.

Visit Team Luke Hope for Minds website to donate.