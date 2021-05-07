New records reveal what led to deadly shooting at the mall, accusation of stealing a gun

LUBBOCK, Texas — An arrest warrant released on Friday morning did not say who shot and killed Christopher Castillo, 18, in the parking lot of the South Plains Mall. But it did accuse Jake Zachariah Canales, 17, of stealing a gun from Castillo before the shooting.

Police were called for “shots fired” between the mall building and an outdoor carnival Tuesday evening before 10:00. Castillo was taken by EMS to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

One witness told police that Castillo “and the guys with him” were taking pictures with a gun. One of these same “guys” shot him, according to the witness.

That led officers to Canales. He talked to police Wednesday at Monterrey High School. Canales told police Castillo stole $250 from him and he believed Castillo would steal from him again.

According to an arrest warrant for theft of a firearm, Canales admitted, “He decided to steal the gun from him as payback for the money.”

“Canales took Christopher [Castillo]’s gun and ran towards a green over brown Explorer to leave,” the warrant said. “Canales stated Christopher [Castillo] grabbed him and then he heard one (l) gunshot and saw Christopher fall to the ground.”

Canales was arrested Wednesday night in the 2000 block of 60th Street after a standoff with the Lubbock Police SWAT team.

Canales was named by police as a “person of interest” in the deadly shooting, but as of Friday morning, he was not charged for it.

Canales remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center as of Friday morning on a $150,000 bond for theft of a firearm. The charge was a state jail felony according to his jail booking sheet.