New research shows Gen Z is less likely to get COVID-19 vaccine, Tech students react

LUBBOCK, Texas — New research shows that Generation Z, those 24 years old or younger, are less likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine. However, health experts say that they’ll be the key factor in helping us all to achieve herd immunity.

On Monday, Texas Tech students gave mixed responses when KAMC asked if they would get the vaccine. Many said that people on campus are split about this, contemplating the risks and benefits of getting the shot themselves.

“I just think it’s too soon because the vaccine was kind of rushed,” said student Dylan Orenstein.

Those against getting the shot said that they don’t feel there’s enough research on it yet.

“You got to look at the pros and cons and I don’t think there’s enough of either or for the vaccine because there’s not enough research out there,” said student Hayden Hultquist.

If they do get the virus, some students said they’re not concerned about having a severe case — though not all students agree.

“Maybe you’re not scared to die but you can affect other people if you have it,” said student Xiao Lou. “So get the vaccine, don’t be stupid.”

However, many other students said that they’re getting vaccinated to protect not only themselves, but everyone around them too.

“I have been personally affected by COVID multiple times so I think that the young people are kind of the key right now to stopping it,” said student Abby Eaton.

