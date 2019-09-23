New stuff coming to Lubbock includes Pak-A-Sak, and Donut House

LUBBOCK, Texas — A recent disclosure of new construction permits showed several businesses plan new locations in Lubbock.

Red Wing Shoe Store plans to locate at 6616 Milwaukee Avenue, Suite 500 (The Commons Shopping Center). The store will be 2,147 square feet and the permit is for $80,000.

Donut House plans a 1,500 square-foot location at 6309 66th Street, Suite 100 (the Commons East). The construction permit is for $30,000.

Pak-A-Sak plans a 7,438 square-foot convenience store at 606 North Frankford Avenue (close to North Frankford and Erskine Street). The permit is listed for nearly $1.48 million.

The Potato Corner plans a kiosk inside the South Plans Mall at 6002 Slide Road. The permit is for $48,000.

Qdoba Mexican Restaurants will build a location at 12406 Indiana #100. The construction permit is for 2,400 square feet and $250,000.