Editorial note: EverythingLubbock.com has not been able to independently confirm some of the claims made recently on social media. Nevertheless, because the claims have been widely promoted in the community, we are pursuing the issue and disclosing what we found so far. We continue to pursue further details.

LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in West Lubbock, and by Wednesday it had more than 500 followers.

The page name is Aqua Cabana Water Park. The page claimed a 30-acre water park will open in 2025 “off the Levelland Highway.” EverythingLubbock.com was unable to find the official company name in state records or local DBA records. (A DBA is an assumed name or business name.)

Despite the mystery, EverythingLubbock.com was able to secure some details. For one, a Lubbock-based company called Delta Land Surveying confirmed that preliminary engineering was authorized for a water park.

Also, in communicating with the page administrator, the location will be near West 19th Street and the future home of Loop 88. The page administrator revealed neither his or her name nor the official name of the company.

The page administrator did reveal this is not related to Texas Water Rampage; it’s privately funded; it will employ a few hundred people seasonally and the plan is to bring in 300,000 to 500,000 visitors per season.

“This is a water park surrounded by a river walk,” the administrator said. “It’s [a] huge project, so we can’t just give out everything without our legal department clearing it.”

The water park is 30 acres, and the “whole project” is 130 acres, the administrator said.

“And, of course, you won’t be able to find out info on DBA and such till we are ready to go fully public,” the administrator said.

In checking with City of Lubbock officials, no permits had been requested as of Thursday morning for any brand-new water park. There had also been no economic development negotiations with anyone seeking to build a new water park.

At least one image on the Facebook page came from a water park in Tennessee. The Aqua Cabana page administrator did not confirm ties to any other water park.