LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University is no longer allowing students to opt out of getting the COVID vaccine, unless they have an approved exemption.

Until now, students could choose to get tested for the virus weekly if they did not want to get vaccinated. Starting May 5, the testing option will no longer be available for students. Chancellor Dan Arvizu says it’s because of the time it takes to keep tabs on the testing process, and the uncertainty about the future of free testing. Arvizu says more than 90% of the students at NMSU are vaccinated.