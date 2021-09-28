No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man in crisis

FILE – in this Sept. 10, 2020 file photo, a tribute to Nicolas Chavez, 27, who was shot and killed April 21, 2020, by several police officers during a confrontation in Denver Harbor, sits at the site of the shooting along Interstate 10, in Houston. A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, who fatally shot Chavez more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP File)

HOUSTON (AP) — A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The grand jury chose not to indict the officers, who had been fired after last year’s death of 27-year-old Nicolas Chavez. The officers opened fire after Chavez picked up a stun gun that one of them had dropped.

Family members and supporters say Chavez was needlessly killed. But the police officers had argued they were acting in self-defense.

At the time, the Houston police chief had said the officers did not follow departmental rules by failing to retreat and take cover when Chavez picked up a stun gun.

