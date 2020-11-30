Texas Tech vs St. John’s is called off for safety concerns

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard talks to Avery Benson (21) and Nimari Burnett (25) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas – The St. John’s Red Storm game on Thursday in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Red Raiders was canceled, according to a tweet from NY Post Sports reporter Zach Braziller.

Texas Tech has so far said no comment.

According to Braziller, St. John’s was looking to play BYU on Wednesday.

The NY Post reported, “Now the Johnnies biggest non-conference contest, at No. 17 Texas Tech as part of the first annual Big East/Big 12 challenge, is off after the school opted against traveling to Lubbock, Texas due to concerns about the high positive rate of the virus in the area, sources confirmed to The Post.”

Decision by St. John's not to play at Texas Tech was made by University officials and team doctors, per sources. Deemed it to risky. #sjubb — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) November 30, 2020

On Monday afternoon, after the initial publication of this story, St. John’s issued the following statement:

The St. John’s men’s basketball game against Texas Tech, which was scheduled to be played Thursday as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle, has been canceled due to COVID-19 risks. Out of concern for its student-athletes, coaches and staff members’ health and safety, St. John’s University has decided to postpone travel to Lubbock, Texas.

“St. John’s top priority is to best ensure ways to minimize risks associated with this global pandemic for both our University community and public health. The University’s COVID-19 management team in consultation with local health experts came to this decision. In the end and with profound disappointment, the gravity of the concerns outweighed the excitement and opportunity to play this game,” – St. John’s University statement.

“We absolutely agree with our University’s decision,” said Director of Athletics Mike Cragg. “The decisions made by St. John’s since the outset of the pandemic have resulted in creating one of the safest and healthiest college environments in the country this past Fall. Our student-athletes and staff remain excited and we will continue forward.”

“Our prayers are with those touched by the coronavirus including those who are ill, their families and all the healthcare professionals that continue to provide medical care and support to those struggling with this virus,” said Kathryn Hutchinson, Ph.D. Vice President for the Division of Student Affairs.

St. John’s returns to action on Monday night when the Johnnies face Boston College inside “Bubbleville.” Tip-off between the Red Storm and Eagles is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPNU live from Mohegan Sun Arena.