LUBBOCK, Texas – It seems like there is a shortage for everything today, but there has been a need for obstetrician gynecologists since before the pandemic. The shortage is causing appointment backups within the offices of some Lubbock OBGYNs.

For women on the pill, scheduling their annual check ups to refill that yearly birth control prescription can be difficult. It is common for the soonest appointment to be made months after the initial call to make one. This leaves women who are on the pill in a waiting gap without birth control.

Dr. David Blann, an OBGYN with Covenant Medical Group said there are several reasons as to why these backups are happening, but the main one being a shortage of providers.

“We have expanded access points to encompass not only OBGYNs but also nurse practitioners,” Dr. Blann said. “Prescription refills can be done over the phone for a short time in an effort to bridge that gap between need and visit.”

Those at Covenant also suggest downloading their Providence app, which gives immediate and direct access to care. Those at UMC suggest calling their EZ Care Line at 806-761-0239.

Another way to avoid getting stuck in the gap is to call the OBGYN office several months in advance before one knows when their birth control will run out.

“That annual exam is something that theoretically can be scheduled well in advance, such that when women have an acute need for prescription refills, it doesn’t necessarily always have to align with that annual exam,” Dr. Blann said.

He believes access to care should not be the issue that it is. However, taking these extra steps will help prevent a woman from going without birth control.