Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
78°
WATCH NOW
KLBK News at Noon
Sign Up
Lubbock
78°
WATCH NOW
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Video Stream
KLBK News & Video Stream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Politics from The Hill
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Latest
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Victim beaten so badly, LPD couldn’t ask questions: …
Top Stories
Guilt-ridden New Mexico man confesses to landlord’s …
House passes Abbott-backed property tax relief, adjourns …
Video
Gun battle leaves 10 dead, 4 injured on Mexico’s …
New video shows wild shootout between driver and …
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Storm Team Safe
KLBK Plan & Prepare
KLBK KidCast
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready Nation
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Wednesday AM Weather Update (5/31/23)
Video
Top Stories
Thunderstorms returning late tomorrow
KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update (5/30/23)
Video
Memorial day sunshine
KLBK Monday AM Weather (5/29/23)
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Silver Star Nation
Big Race – INDY
LIV Golf
Contests
KLBK Something To Smile About
KAMC Wake Up To Something Good
KAMC and Carpet Tech Celebrating Teachers Sweepstakes
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the news team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Black History Month
Calendar
CMA Awards
Commencement Schedule 2023
Destination Texas
Dining for Charities
Election Results
Hispanic Heritage Month
Holiday Gift Show
KLBK celebrates 70 years, first TV station in Lubbock
Lone Star NYE
Miracles Christmas Parade
Newsletters
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women 2023
Search EverythingLubbock
Stuff A Silverado 2022
Toys for Tots Lubbock 2022
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
What’s Cooking
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Forever Family
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
What’s Cooking
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
O'Donnell
Ex-O’Donnell teacher headed for trial on enticement
Top O'Donnell Headlines
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Bike tours raising awareness for bone marrow registry
180 days in jail possible for ski pass fraud
Watch: 4 mountain lions prowl neighborhood
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
View All Newsfeed Now
News Highlights
Must you update the address on your Texas license?
Cannon AFB group commander relieved from his position
Lubbock man caught in massive fraud scheme
VIDEO: Residents discover driveway was peed on
Body of missing young man found in Lubbock County
Plainview families protest response to sexual incident
Newsfeed Now
Back-to-back hurricanes more likely to happen: Study
Al-Qaida chief’s ‘pattern of life’ was key to death
Bike tours raising awareness for bone marrow registry
180 days in jail possible for ski pass fraud
Watch: 4 mountain lions prowl neighborhood
Good Samaritan helps rescue kids from icy pond
What’s next in ‘unprecedented’ case of truck driver …
Could new DNA tech crack the JonBenet Ramsey case?
Newsfeed Now: Biden unveils $1.75 trillion spending …
Newsfeed Now: Democrats push to wrap up negotiations …
View All Newsfeed Now