Off-duty Border Patrol agent hailed hero by CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An off-duty El Paso sector Border Patrol Agent is being hailed as a hero by Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan after allegedly taking down an armed gunman at a local restaurant.

In a social media post, Commissioner Morgan said the agent, “disarmed a gunman who fired shots inside an El Paso restaurant. The agent responded quickly, preventing the gunman from harming anyone.”

He went on to say, “USBP agents protect their communities. I’m extremely proud of the agent’s heroic actions.”

The Commissioner’s tweet was not specific as to when the alleged incident took place or at which restaurant. He also failed to identify the agent by name.

KTSM reached out to El Paso Police and CBP for additional information Sunday.

An off-duty Border Patrol agent disarmed a gunman who fired shots inside an El Paso restaurant. The agent responded quickly—preventing the gunman from harming anyone. Whether on or off-duty, USBP agents protect their communities. I’m extremely proud of the agent’s heroic actions! pic.twitter.com/CA0DDr2LlO — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) September 15, 2019

Sgt. Robert Gomez with the El Paso Police Department tells KTSM that while no incident matches the exact description of the events described in the tweet, EPPD officers did respond to reports of a woman with a handgun at the Union Drafthouse on Zaragoza Road and Tierra Este Road Friday night.

Police say that incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. when the woman pulled out a handgun and pointed it at someone inside the busy bar. Upon arrival, officers were notified that patrons disarmed the woman before any shots were fired.

The EPPD supervisor reported approximately 150 people inside the bar at the time of the incident, but only one person came forward as a listed witness and the report does not name the person who disarmed the woman.

Otherwise, the responding EPPD supervisor reported that most people did not want to get involved and no one at the scene identified themselves as a Border Patrol Agent.

Texas law prohibits the carrying of any firearms at a restaurant or bar which makes more than 51% of their profit from the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption. Signs must be posted at the door of the establishment.

It remains unclear whether this is the same incident referenced by the CBP Commissioner. KTSM is waiting for additional information from CBP officials and will update this story as soon as details are made available.