LUBBOCK, Texas — For the second year, Living Word Harvest Church is teaming up with Communities in Schools of the South Plains to help out families at O.L. Slaton Middle School for the holidays. According to Jazzlyn Ledesma, a site coordinator with Communities in Schools at O.L Slaton, the Knight to Remember event provides more than just presents.

“After dismissal, families are lined up to receive food boxes,” described Ledesma. “They have gifts for the younger siblings that attend and as well as hygiene, blankets, clothing as well.”

Ledesma said going the extra mile for students and their families is especially important this time of year, and not just because of the holidays.

“It’s kind of typical around every area right now that around this time families struggle for basic necessities, and if we can bless a family with a food box or hygiene box, you know, that’s extra money that they have or that can go towards rent and utilities, things like that,” she said.

However, Senior Pastor at Living Word Harvest Church, Lawrance Garcia, there have been some more challenges this year.

“I did have a stroke last week, but some of our main suppliers have backed down on it, and so right now we’re in the middle of trying to get more food for the people,” Garcia said. “We’re just asking our community and our family and friends to give unwrapped toys for $10 or more, or if they’d like to donate monetarily.”

Despite the struggles, Pastor Garcia said his goal is about helping the families and bringing the community together, not about the expensive gifts.

“Living Word Harvest right now is not a big megachurch, but Living Word Harvest has a big mega heart; I’ll tell you that,” Garcia said. “To see a smile on a child’s face, you know, when they receive a cup of [hot] chocolate,” he described with tears in his eyes. “It sounds crazy because we’re blessed and it’s not a big deal to us, but to them, that little cup of hot chocolate, it means a lot.”

The event itself is on Friday, December 22nd, but the last day to donate is Monday, December 18th. There are ten places all over town where you can drop off those unwrapped toys listed below. For more information on how to help, you can visit the Church’s Facebook.

Drop-Off Locations: