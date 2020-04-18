Older brother meets siblings through window

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, one-year-old Preston Nelson was finally able to meet his younger siblings through a window at University Medical Center, twelve days after they were born.

Triplets Addie, Ollie and Milly are currently in the NICU. Their mother, Taylor Nelson, said Preston is excited to be an older brother, but hadn’t had the chance to meet them due to the coronavirus.

“I was talking to one of the nurses and she just suggested that we show them to big brother through the window,” Nelson said.

So Tyler Nelson and his son Preston came to UMC so Preston could meet his younger siblings. They captured the special moment in a photo, with Taylor inside and Preston and Tyler looking through the window.

“He was a little confused but he saw mama and can say mama, and he can say his siblings’ names like ‘Ollie,’ and ‘Addie’ and ‘Millie’ so he was saying those a couple times, and then he was a little distracted, too, because there were birds flying around and he wanted to look at the birds,” Tyler said.

Tyler said he was not able to be there for the birth of the triplets, a very different experience from the birth of their son.

“I was actually not able be in the operating room at the time, so I actually didn’t get to see the triplets being born but I was there as they rushed them to the NICU which was pretty awesome experience as well,” Tyler said.

Tyler added he is thankful for the staff at UMC. At this time, the family said the triplets are doing well, but do not know when they will be coming home.