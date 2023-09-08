LUBBOCK, Texas — One person lost his life and two were seriously injured after a rollover crash Thursday evening in Hockley County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Alvarado, 66 of Brownfield, was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hockley County Justice of the Peace, said DPS. According to DPS, Alvarado was not wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the vehicle, Santiago Miranda, 69, also from Brownfield, had suffered serious injuries. Additionally, a 1-year-old passenger from Lubbock also suffered serious injuries from the crash.

Both the 1-year-old and Miranda were transported to the University Medical Center in Lubbock, said DPS.

According to DPS the vehicle was traveling southwest on US 62 in the inside westbound lane when it “swerved right for an unknown reason.” The vehicle traveled across the outside westbound lane into the west ditch, said the report.

Additionally, the vehicle “rotated clockwise,” entered a left-side skid and rolled over an unknown number of times, the report said.

DPS mentioned, the vehicle came to a rest upside down and faced north east on the east side of the railroad tracks. Unfortunately, the “unrestrained passenger was ejected from the vehicle,” said DPS.

Miranda and the 1-year-old were both wearing seatbelts, said DPS. Weather conditions at the time were cloudy and roads were dry.