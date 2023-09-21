CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a crash with a bicycle in Crosby County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS identified the bicyclist as Robert Hurd, 62, of Middletown, Connecticut. Hurd was traveling eastbound along the shoulder on eastbound US Highway 82, according to DPS.

DPS said a 2003 Toyota truck driven by James E. Norris Jr., 91, was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of eastbound US 82.

Hurd veered into the outside lane of travel and was struck by the pickup truck, DPS said. Hurd was pronounced deceased on the scene due to the injuries sustained during the crash, DPS said.

DPS said Hurd was wearing a helmet. The road conditions were dry and the weather conditions were partly cloudy, according to DPS.