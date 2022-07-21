BIG SPRING, Texas — One man died in a Tuesday morning crash northeast of Big Spring, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. on North Midway Road, DPS said.

A Toyota 4Runner driven by 26-year-old Tristen Anderson was southbound and a semi-truck was northbound. Anderson failed to give half of the roadway and collided with the front of the semi-truck, DPS said.

Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene, while the driver of the semi-truck was treated and released at a local hospital.

Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.