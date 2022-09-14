LUBBOCK, Texas — An ambulance crash in South Lubbock left one person with moderate injuries on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in around 5:15 p.m. to the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue. Officials with emergency medical services said the ambulance had a patient inside at the time of the crash.

Police responded to a gunshot victim in that area before the ambulance crashed. EMS was not able to confirm the patient was from the shooting call.

(Nexstar/Staff)

(City of Lubbock cameras)

This is a developing story.