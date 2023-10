LUBBOCK, Texas– One person suffered unknown injuries following a crash in Southeast Lubbock County Friday night, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

According to LCSO, deputies along with Buffalo Fire Department were called to East Highway 84 and FM 835 for reports of an accident with possible injuries.

LCSO said the initial call came in at 9:35 p.m., and the investigation was ongoing.

