LUBBOCK, Texas – One person died following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night near FM 2378 and County Road 6500 that happened just before 6:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that one vehicle was travelling northbound and the other southbound. One vehicle crossed over the center stripe and the two vehicles collided, according to DPS.

The other driver was treated on scene for injuries.

DPS troopers and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were both on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.