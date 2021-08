LUBBOCK, Texas — One person has died after a shooting near 26th Street and Knoxville Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department. Police responded to the shots-fired call Monday at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Initial information indicated that a disturbance between neighbors resulted in the shooting, according to police. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to the scene.

Police later provided an update and identified the victim as Brandon Lee Griego.