LUBBOCK, Texas – One person was killed, and another was injured after a crash in Martin County Thursday just after 11:00 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, one vehicle carrying a trailer was traveling south on State Highway 349 near mile marker 306 and slowed down to make a right turn into a private drive.

Another vehicle also traveling south on State Highway 349 failed to slow down, striking the trailer of the first vehicle from the rear.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trailer, Eddie Garcia Saenz, 38, of Mathis, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. According to DPS, Saenz was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, Robin Jay Nelson, 46, of Lamesa, Texas was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Weather conditions were listed as clear on the report from DPS.