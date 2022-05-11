O’DONNELL, Texas – One person was killed and seven more were hospitalized in a Tuesday evening crash on US 87 outside of O’Donnell, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just after 6:00 p.m.

According to DPS, a semi-truck, driven by 60-year-old Donald Ray Huda, was stopped at a yield sign at the crossover at the intersection with Ninth Street preparing to turn south on US 87. The trailer being towed by Huda was partially in the northbound lanes of US 87.

A Ford Explorer, driven by 25-year-old Fernando Ponce Martinez, was northbound on US 87 and collided with the back part of the trailer.

DPS said passenger Margarito Martinez Flores, 36, was pronounced dead on the scene. Martinez and passenger Antonio Adomino Cueva, 33, were taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Five other passengers in the Ford Explorer were hospitalized for injuries suffered in the crash.

Huda was treated and released at the scene, DPS said.