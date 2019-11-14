One Lubbock 5-year-old is proving it doesn’t take much to help others

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lincoln McCain is your typical 5-year-old boy. He likes to color, play sports and hang out with his friends. Ever since his parents can remember, one thing has never changed, his love of giving.

“Because it is very kind and nice,” said Lincoln.

When Lincoln found out United Way is trying to raise almost $6,000,000, he knew he had to help.

“He said that is a lot, you can have five dollars from my money bank,” said Devin McCain, Lincoln’s mom.

He did, just that.

“Earn my money from my birthday and chores.” “It goes to the people that need it in Lubbock,” said Lincoln.

When you ask him why he does it, he says it’s simple.

“It makes me feel happy,” said Lincoln.

Now challenging others to continue to pay it forward.

“I wanted people to raise money so we can get more money,” said Lincoln.

His mom says this does not come to a surprise to her.

“This isn’t really something the first time that he has done something like this, or tried to help but every time it makes me smile,” said Devin.

