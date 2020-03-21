One more COVID-19 case confirmed Saturday in Hockley County

LEVELLAND, Texas — According to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press, Hockley County Judge Sharla Baldridge announced a new case of coronavirus (or COVID-19) in Hockley County on Saturday morning.

Not long after that, Lubbock announced on more case on Saturday morning.

There are, as of Saturday morning, three cases related to Hockley County. One of the three is under the jurisdiction of the Lubbock Health Department. The total for Lubbock and Hockley counties combined was eight (8) as of late Saturday morning.

In a news conference Thursday, the Hockley County resident who is hospitalized in Lubbock was said to be in good condition.

(This story was updated after Lubbock announced one more case.)

Lubbock’s case count went from three to five on Friday. Officials in Lubbock anticipate having an update and a media briefing on Sunday.

