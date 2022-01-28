PLAINVIEW, Texas– On Friday, Plainview and Hale County reported one additional COVID death and 337 new cases since January 24.

There were 9,925 total confirmed cases, with 9,487 recoveries and 190 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A total of 238 cases were active.

The city and county together reported 14 people hospitalized as of Friday.

The latest update said 42.85 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.

Check out a breakdown of confirmed cases here.

(Photo provided in the press release from the City of Planview)



For more information, contact the Plainview/Hale County Health Department at (806) 293-1359 or visit the website: www.plainviewtx.org/COVID19.