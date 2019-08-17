keep klbk local

One person arrested in connection to child’s death in Plainview car fire

Image of Christopher Cantrell from Plainview Police

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Cantrell of Plainview was arrested Friday and booked into Hale County Jail for Criminally Negligent Homicide after Cantrell’s daughter, 3-year-old Tabitha Cantrell, was killed in a vehicle fire, according to the Plainview Police Department.

The fire was reported about 2:45 pm Friday in the 3600 block of Olton Road.

The following is a press release from the Plainview Police Department:

One person has been arrested on the charge of Criminally Negligent Homicide after a three year old child was killed while in a vehicle that caught fire. This is an ongoing investigation. The name of the arrested person will be released tomorrow,  August 17, 2019. State Fire Marshal, Kelly Vandygriff, is assisting in this investigation.

