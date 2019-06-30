One person seriously injured in rollover accident

LUBBOCK, Texas– One woman was seriously hurt after a rollover crash near the 7800 block of I-27 on Sunday, according to Lubbock Police.

Emergency crews including Lubbock Police and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident involving an SUV just before 5:30 p.m. Two women were in the vehicle, police said.

Both women were transported to the hospital by EMS, one with serious injuries.

Northbound traffic will be forced to exit at the Keuka exit, LPD said. One northbound access road lane remains open. They’re asking drivers to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

This is a developing situation, so check back on this page for the latest updates.