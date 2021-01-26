One sibling duo is inspiring people through their community-based nutrition clubs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mylea and Dylan Drones are two young entrepreneurs inspiring the community through their nutrition clubs, Urban Vibes Nutrition and Pirate Nutrition. As we near Black History Month it’s important to recognize those who do just that.

“It’s definitely cool being a black owner in the area because there is not a ton,” said Dylan, ” so it’s cool to do that and inspire others that it’s possible.”

Growing up biracial, they quickly learned the importance of getting to know people deeper than the surface.

“It’s inspiring, knowing people enjoy coming to our clubs to get their shakes and see us,” Mylea said. “But also getting to sit down and have conversations with all kinds of people.”

In order to get more connected, the sibling duo followed in their mom’s footsteps after she established Good Vibes Nutrition, seven years ago.

“It’s good to get to know the community and all the different walks of life and build those relationships,” Dylan said.

Their clubs are known for serving up nutritional shakes, teas, and a family like atmosphere.

“We do call ourselves healthy bartenders, but we can also be life coaches,” said Mylea. “I sit here and have conversations with all types of people, hear about so many people’s lives and then share my story about how me and my brother grew up.”

It’s conversations that have shaped who they are today, and they hope to inspire others in the same way.

“People look to us and, I think, are inspired,” Mylea said. “But really, me and Dylan are inspired by everyone else.”